Obey the rules or else face restrictions, warns Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: On the backdrop of growing COVID-19 cases, in a meeting chaired by Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal at the District Collector’s Office, it was decided to open on urgent basis post-Covid centres at Bytco Hospital and District General Hospital in municipal limits, and in every taluka in rural areas of the district.</p><p> “The people have understood the intensity of the disease, now it needs to be taken seriously; Otherwise, strict restrictions will be reinforced as before,” warned Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He was speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate yesterday regarding the current situation and the measures being taken. </p><p>District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Lina Bansod, Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr. Nikhil Saindane, Municipal Nodal Officer Dr. Awesh Palod, and Resident Medical Officer Dr. Anant Pawar were present. Guardian Minister Bhujbal said the number of Covid-19 cases had dropped somewhat by September. But after Dussehra and Diwali, the number of patients is again increasing by 80 to 100 per day. </p><p>So we can say that the first wave is not over yet, he said. Meanwhile, the patients who were cured of Covid, have started showing symptoms of the disease again, and they also need to be treated, District Collector Mandhare pointed out to the Guardian Minister expressing the need for Post-Covid Guidance Centres in the district. </p><p>“The health system should spread awareness among the citizens about the care to be taken by patients even after recovering from COVID-19. This will make it possible to control the increase in the number of patients suffering from Covid,” said the Guardian Minister Bhujbal. Considering the increasing number of patients, emphasis will also be laid on increasing the number of daily Covid tests as per the government directives. </p><p>“An automatic extraction machine will also be installed at Bytco Hospital to receive the test report of the Covid test on the same day. Similar to Malegaon, in some parts of Nashik city, the issue of conducting a Sero test to check the herd immunity of citizens was discussed in the meeting. Similarly, it will be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask in public until the vaccine against Covid disease is introduced. For this, the shopkeepers should strictly follow the rules of No Mask, No Entry and should not do any business with the customers who do not wear masks, he said.</p>.<div><blockquote>In today’s situation, the district needs 10 metric tons of oxygen per day. While we have 84 metric tons of oxygen in store. Also 18550 beds are available in the district considering the potential patient growth. Plans have been made to increase the number of covyid tests in the district. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- District Collector Suraj Mandhare</span></div>