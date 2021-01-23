Nylon manja worth Rs 5 lakh seized in 15 days

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: City police have seized nylon manja worth Rs. 5,13,150 in last 15 days. They conducted raids at different places in the city to curb the use of the manja. A total of 28 people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection with this, and 26 cases have been registered. </p>.<p>The accused have been registered under Sections 188, 290, and 291 of the Indian Penal Code. Considering the ill effects of nylon manja, it got banned in the district. District Collector Suraj Mandhare banned its usage, storage, or sale under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. </p><p>However, some shopkeepers were still selling it illegally. In this connection, the central crime branch of the city, as well as the teams of the other two crime branches, started to act against those selling the manja. </p><p><strong>Injuries and Deaths </strong></p><p>Eight days before Makar Sankranti, a woman died due to nylon manja in the Dwarka area. Even after the festival, six people got severely injured due to it. Speaking of birds, A total of 14 birds got injured, and one died. One grey heron and Indian kite each, 2 Ibis, 3 Owls, 1 Koyal, 5 Pigeons, and one bat also got injured.</p>.<div><div class="bigfact-title"></div><div class="bigfact-description">The cases have been registered in the jurisdiction of Sarkarwada, Deolali Camp, and Adgaon police stations.</div></div>.<p><strong>Number of cases registered </strong></p><p>Bhadrakali (8)</p><p>Panchavati (2)</p><p>Mharsul (1) </p><p>Gangapur (1)</p><p>Mumbai Naka (1 juvenile) </p><p>Ambad (5) </p><p>Satpur (3) </p><p>Indiranagar (2) </p><p>Nashik Road (3) (Police NC)</p>