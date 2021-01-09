Nylon manja worth Rs 20,000 seized

Nashik: The city police on Thursday booked one and seized 29 spools of banned nylon manja, worth Rs 19,400, from Pimpalgaon Bahula area in Satpur.

Acting on a tip-off a team of crime branch unit-I personnel raided a shop in Pimpalgaon Bahula area. They found the shop owner selling the illegal manja and seized his stocks.

The team seized 29 spools of nylon manja from a shop and booked owner Prasad Ramesh Dhanrale. The team of Motilal Mahajan, Abhijit Sonawane, Mithun Mhatre, Sampat Sanap and their colleagues took part in the action.

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider received neck injury due to nylon manja, This incident occurred on Thursday morning in Indiranagar area.