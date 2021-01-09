Deshdoot Times

Nylon manja worth Rs 20,000 seized

Nylon manja worth Rs 20,000 seized
Nikhil Pardeshi
Nikhil Pardeshi

Nashik: The city police on Thursday booked one and seized 29 spools of banned nylon manja, worth Rs 19,400, from Pimpalgaon Bahula area in Satpur.

Acting on a tip-off a team of crime branch unit-I personnel raided a shop in Pimpalgaon Bahula area. They found the shop owner selling the illegal manja and seized his stocks.

The team seized 29 spools of nylon manja from a shop and booked owner Prasad Ramesh Dhanrale. The team of Motilal Mahajan, Abhijit Sonawane, Mithun Mhatre, Sampat Sanap and their colleagues took part in the action.

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider received neck injury due to nylon manja, This incident occurred on Thursday morning in Indiranagar area.

Nashik
Nashik Police
deshdoot
deshdoot times
maharashtra
Nylon manja
banned nylon manja
seized banned nylon manja

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com