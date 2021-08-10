Nurses to hold black ribbon protest

NASHIK: It has been decided to effectivate the inter-district transfer by filling the application form from the nurses of the medical education department in the state. The Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation has protested against the transfer. Also, a protest day will be observed today (Tuesday) against the transfer and the nurses will protest with black ribbons, said the office bearers of the federation.

Officials said the nurses are upset by the transfer despite they played a key role during the Covid-19 period. The police force in the essential service has been excluded from the transfer order. The federation has demanded that the nurses should also be excluded from the order as they are also coming for essential services and should be transferred only on the basis of seniority of the requested transfer application.

The nurse has to take care of the family as well as the job. Their family would be shattered if they get transferred elsewhere. Therefore, the federation has demanded that nurses should be excluded from the administrative transfer policy like the police. Pooja Pawar, president of the district nurses’ federation, Kalpana Pawar, general secretary and Seema Takalkar, working president, have appealed to the nurses to work with black ribbons by protesting against this idea today morning.