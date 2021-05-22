Number of Shiv Bhojan scheme beneficiaries increased

NASHIK: The state government introduced the Shiv Bhojan thali scheme for the needy people in the state. During the lockdown period, there has been an increase in the number of beneficiaries taking benefit of the scheme. In North Maharashtra, a total of 16,925 Shiv Bhojan thalis are being sold daily.

The administration has informed that it will increase the number of thalis in North Maharashtra by 3,000 given the increasing demand. Last year, due to lockdown, the price of Shiv Bhojan thali was reduced to Rs. 5. It has been distributed free of cost since April 15. This period has been extended till June 14. The poor are benefiting the most due to this. At present, there are a total of 138 Shiv Bhojan thali Kendras in 15 tehsils of Nashik district and 7,000 thalis are distributed daily, tehsildar Sahebrao Sonwane informed.

Presently, 16,925 Shiv Bhojan thalis are distributed in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts. Nashik district has a total of 45 Shiv Bhojan thali Kendras and 7,000 thalis are distributed from them. There are 28 Shiv Bhojan Kendras in the Ahmednagar district and 3,500 Shiv Bhojan thalis are distributed. Jalgaon district has 38 Kendras and 3,425 thalis are distributed.

There are 15 Shiv Bhojan Kendras in Dhule district and 1500 thalis are distributed, whereas Nandurbar has 12 Shiv Bhojan Kendras in Nandurbar district and 1500 thalis are distributed. The state government has already increased the daily procurement of thalis at Shivbhojan Kendras, which are currently operating on the backdrop of lockdown.

Shivbhojan thali scheme has been extended to the taluka level from April due to the plight of hardworking, unorganised workers, migrants, outstation students, homeless people on the streets etc. The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 45 per plate for urban areas and Rs 30 per plate for rural areas.