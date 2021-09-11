NTA NEET 2021 tomorrow

NASHIK: The National Testing Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad, including Nashik, on 12 September 2021 (Sunday) from 02:00 to 05:00 p.m. in Pen and Paper mode. The Admit Card has been released on September 6 at NTA NEET Website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/).

Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the Postcard size Photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issues has been resolved now. So, the Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website.



NEET 2021 Dress Code

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 Dress Code should be known to all the candidates who will be appearing for the exam. The exam conducting body has released a set of instructions or do's and don'ts that inform what candidates can wear and not wear on exam day. The NEET 2021 Dress Code has to be followed by everyone. In case candidates do not follow it, they might be penalised for the same.

All candidates are strictly prohibited from wearing any Watchor Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera any other gadgets. In case found with any of these items, they will be confiscated immediately. Candidates are not to wear any ornaments or metallic item inside the exam hall. However, cultural or customary items will be exempted from this rule.

Candidates are advised to not wear clothes with long sleeves. However, in case, candidates are wearing their cultural or customary dress, they must report at the exam centre at least an hour before the last reporting time, which is 12:30pm. Shoes are not permitted to anybody. However, candidates can wear slippers or sandals with low heels.

According to the official notice, candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry or pencil Box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen, scanner other such items inside the examination Hall.

Any type of Electronic and Communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc., is strictly prohibited in NEET 2021 exam centre. Items like wallets, handbags, belts, goggles, caps and other such accessories are not allowed to be carried or worn by candidates. The NEET 2021 Dress Code along with Barred Items are applicable to all.