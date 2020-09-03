Now travel buses to ply on road

<p>Nashik<br><br>Following the inter-district bus service, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has now allowed private travel buses for inter-district passenger services.</p>.<p>The joint commissioner (transport) has directed all the regional transport authorities to start the service in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).<br><br>"Restrictions on inter-district travel have now been lifted. It will not require to go through various permissions.</p><p>It will be the responsibility of the concerned office heads to see whether the private buses are operating as per the SOP," stated joint commissioner (transport) A N Bhalchandra on the direction of the transport commissioner.</p>.<p><em><strong>The new standard operating procedure is as follows :-<br></strong><br>* Private passenger bus operators and drivers must keep the bus in a clean and sanitised condition.<br>* Sanitise the bus every day and at the end of the journey.<br>* The reservation room of the bus should be cleaned, sanitised from time to time. Also, workers present at this place should use masks and sanitizers.<br>* Care should be taken not to overcrowd the buses.<br>* Only masked passengers should be allowed in the bus, sanitiser should be at the entrance door of the bus. Extra masks should be kept reserve in the bus.<br>* Passengers should be checked with a thermal gun.<br>* If a passenger shows primary symptoms of fever, cold, cough, such a passenger should be prevented from traveling.<br>* Sitting arrangement in buses should be arranged for passengers with safe physical distancing. <br>* Only one passenger on a double berth, one passenger on a separate single berth should be allowed in sleeper bus.<br>* The driver should make sure that the places are clean when taking a halt for meals, snacks, use of toilets during the journey.<br>* It will be the responsibility of the licensee to disinfect the bus and maintain records of it.</em></p>.<p><em><strong>So action will be taken<br></strong><br>Failure to comply with the SOP instructions will result in action against the licensee as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.</em></p>