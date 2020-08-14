Now internships to degree courses

NASHIK :

Internships will now be required for BA, BCom, BSc as well as other traditional courses. From now on, internships will be a part of the curriculum. The University Grants Commission has recently issued guidelines in this regard. Students will also be given 20% credit points for this.

Currently, internship is compulsory only for students of engineering and management courses. However, students in BA, BCom, BSc courses do not get this opportunity. The new education policy clarified as essentials. As a result, the University Grants Commission has issued guidelines in this regard.

Accordingly, universities have been instructed to reserve one full session in the curriculum for internships. He also suggested that students should be evaluated according to their experience. It has also been suggested to give 20% credit points to the students for this.

High percentage of students enroll for these degree courses every year. This change has been made with the objective of providing perfect education to these students and enabling them to get jobs.

For this, the views of the industries should also be taken into consideration, it is also clarified in the guidelines. It also suggested that the internship should be held in companies, not on college campuses.