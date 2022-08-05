Now, colour coding will help you reach destination in city

He was speaking on the occasion of a meeting organised with media editors in Nashik city. On this occasion, CP Naiknavare gave information about the remedial plans implemented during his three-month tenure after taking charge as the Police Commissioner of Nashik city.

On this occasion, CP Naiknavare said that since Nashik city has religious importance, people from outside come here for religious tourism and nature tourism. It will be easier to travel by all the roads in the city with the help of directional colour coding instead of directions based on Google Maps

As a result, Nashik city will look colourful and it will benefit only Nashik. It will not cost much, but we will implement this concept if the Smart City or NMC provides funds, he stated.

The then commissioner of police Deepak Pandey had ordered that the petrol pump operators should not deliver petrol to those without a helmet, to force them to wear helmets and if they did not, a case would be filed against the petrol pump operator for abetting suicide.

In this regard, the petrol pump owners had knocked on the High Court’s doors. Talking about this, the Police Commissioner suggested that the petrol pump operators should come forward and find a solution to their problems.

Also, CP Naiknavare said that all the rules which are applicable in Maharashtra will remain in force to date and a new ordinance will be issued to maintain law and order intact.

On this occasion, Pratap Bhosle gave detailed information about colour coding through video conferencing. Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Pournima Chowghule was present.