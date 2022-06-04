Now, avail benefits through post office

NASHIK: For the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri KIsan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the district, a special campaign is being implemented till June 13, 2022, to withdraw money of any bank through the Dak Sevak or the nearest post office through Aadhaar enabled payment system service, informed by Nashik division senior superintendent of posts Mohan Ahirrao yesterday.

As stated, India Post Payments Bank is a banking service launched by the Government of India through the Postal Department. Money transfer, direct benefit transfer (DBT), payment deposit and RTGS, also if the bank account is linked to Aadhaar then through the nearest Aadhaar enabled payment system service, money of any bank can be withdrawn through postman, postal service or post office nearest the beneficiary.

This special campaign is being implemented by the District Post Office from 30 May 2022 to 13 June 2022 to enable the customers to avail this service. India Post Payment Bank is a people oriented bank. During the Corona period, the benefits of various schemes of the government have been paid to every person by the postal department.

Accordingly, the beneficiaries of Krishi Sanman Yojana will be able to withdraw money of any bank from the post office. For more information in this regard, all the beneficiaries in Nashik division should contact the nearest post office or their postman, appealed postal superintendent Mohan Ahirrao.