Notification for Surat-Chennai Greenfield Expressway

NASHIK: Following the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Surat-Chennai Greenfield Expressway will pass through Nashik district under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, which will help boost the connectivity of Nashik. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification for the land acquisition process of this highway.

“If there is any objection in this regard, it should be reported in writing within 21 days,” the administration has appealed. 996 hectares of land will be acquired for this highway passing through 609 villages in Nashik district.

The distance between Nashik and Surat will be reduced to 176 kilometers. Therefore, Nashikites can reach Surat city in just two hours. It has been planned to complete the land acquisition process by 2022 and open this highway in 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections.

Due to this highway, the distance from Surat to Chennai will reduce from 1,600 kilometers to 1,250 kilometers. The proposed highway will connect Surat, Nagar, Solapur, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other industrially important cities.

The highway will be operational in the next three years after the land acquisition. The proposed highway will cover 122 km of distance in Nashik district, for which 997 hectares of land will be acquired. It will pass through Surgana, Peth, Dindori, Nashik, Niphad, and Sinnar. It will pass through 69 villages, and Dindori has the highest number of 23 villages.

It will cross the Samruddhi’ Expressway at Wavi in Sinnar. The project will be set up in Nashik, Nagar, and Solapur districts. The entry point of the expressway will be Rakshasbhuvan (Tal. Surgana) in the state, and Akkalkot (Tal. Solapur) will be the exit point in the state. This will reduce the distance from Nashik to Solapur by 50 km.

The administration has issued a notification to start the process of land acquisition in Dindori and Peth talukas and has given 21 days to object if any. The claimants will be given time to make a statement in person or through a lawyer. The administration has clarified that it will decide whether to accept the objection or not, only after hearing the full side.