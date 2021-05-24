Notices to 166 dilapidated houses

NASHIK: The Municipal Corporation has issued notices to 166 houses that are in a dilapidated condition in the Panchavati area. The notices have been forwarded to the residents and the house owners. As monsoon season is round the corner, such buildings are prone to damage. Even though the administration has issued notices to the concerned, the owners have turned a blind eye to the notices. Vivek Dhande, Corporation’s Panchavati Divisional Officer, has appealed to the owners to renovate their homes or remove the dilapidated part of the houses. The officials are preoccupied with the pandemic. Now, they have to ensure renovations of these buildings as in the past two years, many such houses and buildings have collapsed, causing great damage to the surroundings. Last year, a total of 188 houses received notices from the corporation. The number reduced to 166 this year. The negligence by the owners has led to fights between the owners and tenants. Many tenants still are residing in the houses at fares ranging from Rs.10 to Rs.100. In such a scenario, how will the owner repair the house? Also, rent collection has been put on hold due to the financial crisis being faced by almost everyone. As the financial condition is justifiable, the corporation is helpless, and the tenants are taking advantage of this situation. The corporation issued notices to ensure no loss of life during the monsoon. Vivek Dhande stated that if the owners fail to renovate their houses and if their houses cause damage to the corporation’s property or any other property, the expenses borne by the corporation will be collected from that particular owner.