Notices issued to APMC directors

NASHIK: In the inquiry report of the deputy registrar of co-operative societies, Nashik taluka, it has been found at first sight that the Market Committee has suffered a loss due to the irregular work of the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). Authorized inquiry officer of special auditor class-I, co-operative marketing society A K Patil has issued a notice to APMC directors and secretary.

The inquiry report has found irregularities and financial losses during the tenure of the directors who were members of the board of directors of Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee from 2015 to 2020. It has been found that a cell hall complex was constructed without the permission of the Municipal Corporation, purchase of furniture, financial losses due to the reduction of rent of stall of hotel, painting and repair work, road works, construction of entrance, gate and cabin, repair of cell hall and farmer’s residence, installation of CCTV cameras, construction of a compound wall and construction of a drainage line.

Although some of these works were allowed by the department, tenders were not issued. The work has not been done using an e-tender system. No prior permission from the local authority. The Market Committee has suffered a financial loss due to the reduction in the rent of stall of hotel. No work order or contract has been issued to the contractor for the work. Investigations have revealed that technical reports were not taken from experts before the installation of CCTV cameras.

It has been mentioned in the notice that the secretary along with the directors of the Market Committee should submit the required documents before the authorized inquiry officer on Monday, July 26th, 2021 at 1 pm in the office of the Market Committee. If the disclosure is not submitted or if the disclosure is not relevant or does not say anything about the issues, action will be taken on the basis of available documents, Market Committee’s files and feedback in the inquiry report, the inquiry officials said in the notice.