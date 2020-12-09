Nothing short of total repeal of farm laws: Farmers

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>The government today (wednesday) proposed some amendments to the three farm laws but the agitating farmers rejected the proposal and demanded their total repeal.</p><p>The agitating farmers who had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening to arrive at a solution, had said they would discuss the government proposals. They, however, maintained that nothing short of total repeal of the three farm laws was acceptable to them.</p><p>Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said after the farmers’ meeting that they had rejected the government’s proposals of amendments and nothing short of repeal of the three farm laws would be acceptable to them.</p><p>“Farmers will not go back. It is it's a matter of their respect. If the government is stubborn, so are the farmers. Laws have to be withdrawn,” Rakesh Tikait said.</p><p>He said talks with the government would be possible only after that.</p><p>Consequently, the sixth round of talks scheduled to be held this evening, is likely to be cancelled.</p><p>Earlier All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah had said ‘’if the writing is on amendment, farmers’ position is very clear. If it is on repeal of the Bill, only then can we take note of it and consider.'</p><p>The farmers who have been agitating for the past 14 days demanding repeal of the three ‘’black laws’’, said they would not withdraw their agitation until their demands were met.</p>