Deshdoot Times

Not a single case registered with coordination cell on Dec 31st

The cell has been formed on October 26, 2020
Not a single case registered with coordination cell on Dec 31st
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
new year
Coordination Cell
Illegal activities
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com