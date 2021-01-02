Not a single case registered with coordination cell on Dec 31st

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The District Collector and police have set up a coordination cell to jointly take action against illegal activities or businesses in the city and other parts of the district. It did not receive a single case against gambling activities and illegal liquor sales on 31st December.</p>.<p>It has so far received 44 complaints. A total of 26 complaints have been redressed by concerned departments, and 18 are pending. The cell was formed on October 26, 2020, and the decision about setting up a coordination cell was taken after letters sent by city Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey to District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Regional Transport Office (RTO), and the superintendent of the excise department, Nashik. </p><p>He had stated that it was not the duty of police personnel to generate revenue. Their work is to do policing. He had also stated that traffic police personnel would not recover any fine. Hence, a coordination cell has been set up in the district collectorate. This cell has received a total of 44 complaints against illegal liquor sales, roulette, gambling activities, and other illegal trades. Of them, 26 complaints have been redressed, while 18 are pending. It seems that there is a cold response to the coordination cell.</p>