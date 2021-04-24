Norms violation at religious function; Rs 50,000 fine imposed

Even though the state government has imposed restrictions on ceremonies, the Trust still conducted an initiation ceremony without the permission of the Cantonment Board. Vaibhav Palde, deputy city chief, Shiv Sena, noticed the crowd, contacted the Board through social media and informed them about the violation of rules.

Ajay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, reached the spot, confirmed the news, and issued a notice to the Trust. The Board imposed a fine of Rs.50,000 on Lali Karsan Kariya, trustee, and sealed the temple. Even Deolali Camp police station was expected to take action against the trust, but they didn’t register any case. The residents questioned the board stating that when all the religious places have been shut down, why is Bhagwan Parshvanath (Jain Temple) still open, and how are people organising events at the temple.

“Everyone is abiding by the government rules. If someone fails to adhere to the rules, not only they should be fined, the person/organisation also needs to be prosecuted as per the rules.” - Vaibhav Palde, Sub City Chief, Shiv Sena