Non-agricultural rights with District Collector

NASHIK: Nashik District Collector Gangatharan D, who has made a different impression in the Collectorate from the very first day after accepting the post, gave a new shock to everyone. He has taken back all the rights of Additional District Collectors regarding non-agricultural land and permits within the limits of Municipal Corporation and Class A Municipalities. Now, all these rights will be reserved with District Collector. It is noteworthy that after their orders were issued by him, there was discussion in the revenue administration.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of discussion in the district over the last two years over the non-agriculture order. A few months ago, Divisional Revenue Commissioner Radhakrishna Game had also pulled ears of the administration in a public meeting.

Immediately after that, the then-District Collector had put an end to the discussion by awarding Class-I power type and some non-agricultural officers to the Tehsildar. However, now again, the new Collector Gangatharan D, by issuing a new order, has directly removed the NA officers from both Nashik and Malegaon Additional District Collectors Office.