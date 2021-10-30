Nod for IT hub at Adgaon Shivar

NASHIK: After five and a half hours of marathon discussion, Nashik Municipal Corporation gave the final approval to set up IT hub on ten acres of reserved land in Ward No. 2 of Adgaon Shivar. Mayor Satish Kulkarni clarified that the dream of IT hub for the overall development of Nashik will be fulfilled by considering all the suggestions.

At the beginning of the first offline meeting in a year and a half, the topic of IT hub was suddenly tabled in the special general body meeting (GBM). Chaos in the meeting created when the BJP corporators in whose ward the IT hub has been planned , opposed it.

The meeting agenda was to sanction Rs. 10 crore for setting up an IT hub in Ward No.2. However, corporators from the same ward Uddhav Nimse, Suresh Khetade, Poonam Sonawane and Malode were unaware of the IT hub in Adgaon Shivar. Members put in various suggestions to consider other available spaces in the IT Park in the industrial estate at Ambad, as well as at Pathardi, Chunchale Shivar.

NIMA president Shashi Jadhav, Ajay Boraste, Shahu Khaire, Sudhakar Badgujar, Vilas Shinde, Vatsala Khaire, Hemalata Patil, Salim Sheikh, and Gajanan Shelar took part in hectic debate questioning the very motive of tabling the proposal in the meeting. NMC has only ten acres of land. 150 acres of land will be required for the IT hub.

For this, farmers’ lands have to be converted. Rs 10 crore will be spent on developing IT hubs. However, all these issues were dismissed by Ajay Boraste terming it as “Mungerilal K Haseen Sapne”. Many members including Shyamla Dixit Sangeeta Jadhav, Sushma Pagare, Santosh Gaikwad, Rahul Dive, Ashok Murtadak welcomed the project but with caution.

Since the opposition to the project was started from within the party itself, whether the issue is approved now or not. Such doubts were being raised. However, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, after knowing all the protests for five and a half hours, finally announced that this is his ambitious project and it will be implemented in any case.

IT Hub was supported by Ganesh Gite, Kamlesh Bodke, Dinkar Adhav, Himgauri Adke, Arun Pawar Aware, Pratibha Pawar, Poonam Megare, Mukesh Shahane, Prashant Jadhav and others. Dy Mayor Bhikubai Bagul was present.