Nod for a six- lane highway

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: MP Hemant Godse’s persistent efforts have bore fruit. A six-lane highway between Pimprisado and Gonde has received a green signal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday approved the widening of the existing four-lane highway from Samruddhi Highway to Gonde in Pimprisado Shivar in Igatpuri taluka to six-lane. This will alleviate the traffic congestion between Samruddhi Highway and Gonde and will help in reducing the duration of Nashik-Mumbai journey, said MP Godse.</p> .<p>The Samruddhi Highway passes through Pimprisado shivar. Currently, there is a four-lane highway from Pimprisdo to Gonde. As the number of commuters from Mumbai is increasing day by day, this highway is becoming heavily congested.</p><p>As a result, there is a huge traffic jam, delaying passengers from travelling to their destination. Taking note of this, MP Godse was taking follow up for the last few months. He also raised the issue with the ministry from time to time. Terming MP Godse’s demand as genuine and justified, the Union Ministry of Transport and Highways has approved six laning of the Pimprisado to Gonde highway.</p><p>The letter was sent by Ashish Asati, Chief General Manager, Ministry of Transport and Highways, NHAI. The highway from Vadpe to Gonde is about 90 km long, out of which Pimprisado to Gonde 20 km long four-lane highway will soon become a six-lane.</p><p>This is estimated to cost around Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore. Pimprisado to Gonde highway will be constructed soon and this will solve the problem of traffic congestion. Believe that the duration of Nashik-Mumbai journey will definitely be reduced, MP Godse exuded confidence.</p>