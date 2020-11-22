Nod for a six- lane highway
Deshdoot Times

Nod for a six- lane highway

This will alleviate the traffic congestion between Samruddhi Highway and Gonde
Geetika Sachdev
mumbai
Nashik
MP Hemant Godse
samruddhi highway
Gonde
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com