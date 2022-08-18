No water supply on Saturday

The power supply will be shut from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, August 20 for maintenance work at Gonde’s Raymond substation. Also, since the repair work at the Gangapur dam pumping station is also required, on Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm, it will not be possible to supply water to the entire city from the water purification centre of the municipal corporation.

Due to this, the entire water supply of the city from both these places will remain completely closed on Saturday.

Appealing people to use water sparingly, Superintending Engineer, NMC said there will be no morning and evening water supply to the entire city from Gangapur and Mukne dams’ raw water pumping stations of the NMC on Saturday and a low-pressure supply in the morning on Sunday.

At Mukne dam raw water pumping station of Nashik Municipal Corporation, a 33 KV power supply is operational for jack well from express feeder from Gonde’s Raymond substation by Mahavitaran company.

“There will be no morning and evening water supply to the entire city from Gangapur and Mukne dams’ raw water pumping stations of the NMC on Saturday and a low-pressure supply in the morning on Sunday." - Superintending Engineer, NMC