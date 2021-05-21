No water supply in the city tomorrow

NASHIK: There will be no water supply in the entire city on Saturday (May 22) and low pressure supply in the morning of Sunday due to pre-monsoon overhead power line works to be undertaken by MSEDCL at raw water pumping stations at Gangapur dam and Mukne dam.

Due to the works, power supply will be switched off on 22/05/2021 from 09.30 am to 6.00 pm. It will be possible to carry out the above mentioned works only by cutting off the water supply of the entire city from these two centres on Saturday.

As a result, there will be no morning and evening water supply to the entire city on Saturday from the Corporation’s Gangapur dam and Mukne dam raw water pumping stations. Citizens should note that the morning water supply on 23/05/2021 will be at low pressure and should cooperate with NMC. Such an appeal has been made by civic authorities.