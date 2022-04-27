NASHIK: As there is no water supply in Pathardi area for eight to ten days, citizens are wandering for water. The angry mob of women went to Sudhakar Budgujar and complained about water scarcity. He assured to citizens, after careful discussion with the concerned authorities, the issue will be resolved soon. Despite the abundant water stock in the dams, there is no water supply for 8 to 10 days.

“We are in dire straits and if there is no improvement, we will have no choice but to move out of the area,” said the women. After visiting the area and finding out the facts, the officials promised to resolve the issue immediately. Balkrishna Sirsat, Shruti Naik, Sharda Donde, Bharti Paikrao, Siddharth Donde and others were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the water supply officer Pagare was contacted and said that he would visit the spot and solve the problem. Former ward corporator Bhagwan Donde said that the water supply was not running smoothly in Madhukar Colony.