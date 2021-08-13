No water supply in Panchavati, Mhasrul, Borgad tomorrow

NASHIK: There will be no supply of tap water on Saturday and with low pressure on Sunday morning in some parts of Panchavati, Mhasrul and Borgad due to the leakage in a pipeline at Panchavati water purification plant. The authorities said that the repair work needs to be done immediately in the premises of Panchavati water purification plant which will be done on Saturday (August 14).

As a result,there will be no water supply in below mentioned areas on Saturday morning, afternoon and evening. The area includes, from Mhasrul and Borgad water tank to Omkarnagar, Vrindavannagar, Prabhatnagar, Dindori Road Rana Hotel in Ward No 1, all areas on Mhasrul Makhmalabad link road, Omnagar, Ganeshnagar, Snehnagar, Gulmoharnagar, Shanimandir locality, Mhasrul Gaothan and Sambhajinagar.

Besides locality near Borgad Ashram School, Adarshnagar, Ektanagar, Prabhatnagar, Peth Road, Jakat Naka, Vednagari, Ujjwalnagar apart from Kalyani and Rajey society in ward no 6, Meherdham, gas godown, Indraprastha society, Peth road, Jakat Naka and Naman hotel locality, Sant Sawtanagar and DTP Nagar. The NMC sources said that morning water supply on Sunday will be at low pressure. Citizens of the area should take note of this and cooperate with the corporation, appealed by the Municipal Water Supply Department.