No water supply in city on Saturday

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>There will be no water supply to Nashik city on Saturday (Nov 28). As electricity supply will remain shut to do repair works at Mukne raw water pumping station and to plug leakage of a pipeline between Gangapur dam to the pumping station, the city will not receive water supply in morning and evening. Water to be supplied with low pressure in the morning the next day</p>.<p>The electricity supply will remain shut on Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm to do electric repair works at Raymond sub-station of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd at Gonde. Electricity supply for the Mukne dam raw water pumping station is supplied from this substation. Hence it is impossible to supply water from Vilholi water purification centre.</p><p> The water pipeline which supplies raw water from Gangapur dam pumping station to NMC water purification centres at Bara Bungalow area, Panchavati, Nilgiri Bag area, Gandhinagar, and Nashik Road is got leaked near Jadhav farm on YCMOU road, Gangapur village area.</p><p> The water supply from Gangapur dam is required to be shut to repair this leakage. The leakage of the pipeline supplying raw water to the water purification centre also needs to be repaired. In addition, the common header of the new 100 HP pipe is to be connected to the rising main pipeline at Gandhinagar water purification centre. As a result, the water supply from the centre to other areas will be shut on November 28.</p><p>The city except Nashik Road will receive water supply with low pressure on November 29. There will be no water supply in the Nashik Road area, informed NMC water supply department.</p>