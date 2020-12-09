No untoward incident reported in the district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The police have claimed that as the security got beefed up in the district as well as in the city, no untoward incident was reported during the Bharat Bandh called by farmers. It was passed off in a peaceful manner, they added.</p>.<p>The city, as well as rural police, had planned tight security over possibility of Chakka Jam by farmers and farmer unions. The city police had set up fixed points and responsibilities had been assigned to all senior officials and police personnel. The police tried to ensure that emergency services did not affect. </p><p>Considering the side effects of the Bandh in the district, rural police had planned security police station wise. As a result, traffic was not affected ad was normal. The agitators appealed to traders at Shalimar to shut their shops. As police objected to this, the situation was tense there. However, agitators backed off. Rural police also maintained tight security at all agriculture produce market committees.</p><p>They also focussed on highways and other important roads in the city to ensure that traffic movement on the roads would not be disrupted due to rasta roko. It was informed that no police cases had been registered till evening.</p>