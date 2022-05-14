No time for coordination meeting

NASHIK: According to the meteorological department, the monsoon will arrive 10 days earlier than usual this year. It is also predicted that the monsoon will reach an average this year. While the meteorological department has issued an alert for the monsoon, the district disaster management department seems to be extremely sluggish in its pre-monsoon preparations.

With the rains looming, the administration has yet to find a time for a coordination meeting. Considering the bitter experience of the floods in the last few years in the district, the district administration started the monsoon and almost all the departments including the district administration started disaster management, to cope with natural calamities, like floods, storms, lightning, heavy rains and other natural calamities.

Management is required in such cases and various systems need to be on their toes for this. The Disaster Control Room of the Collectorate is also equipped against the backdrop of monsoon. But this year, the administration still has not found time for a coordination meeting. Therefore, the common man has found himself in a dilemma as to how to deal with the calamity that befalls him in the rainy season.

The district administration prepares two plans every year at the taluka level as well as the district level. It includes contact numbers and other information of important officers, heads of trucks and JCBs and other supplies, fire department, chief officers and persons of the respective talukas and other persons for delivering relief work in the rainy season. But no such information has been made available by the administration this year.

It is learned that time has been given till the 15th date to submit the meeting pre-monsoon preparation and disaster management plan. According to the officials of the Disaster Management Department, a meeting of the Disaster Management Department will be held at the district level till the 18th and appropriate instructions will be given to the talukas.