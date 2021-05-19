No ST employees in BEST service

NASHIK: From the first lockdown in Mumbai till now, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation has been carrying out the responsibility of transporting the essential service personnel during the Corona period. Employees from various divisions in the state were hired to serve BEST.

However, a large number of ST employees in this service are being disrupted. Against this backdrop, ST Corporation has decided to reduce the number of buses supplied from nine divisions including Nashik. Last year, on the backdrop of the Corona, the ST Corporation had supplied one thousand buses in phases from September 2020 for BEST’s service in Mumbai.

For this project, 40 buses from Nashik division and 10 buses from Wadala were serving in the Pratikshanagar depot. Five buses from Kolhapur division were sent to Dindoshi depot, 40 buses from Pune to Deonar depot, 40 buses from Ahmednagar to Ghatkopar depot, 25 buses from Sangli division to Pratikshanagar depot, 25 buses from Raigad to Worli depot and 20 buses from Ratnagiri to Ghatkopar depot. 30 buses from Dhule were working in Kalakilla depot and 45 buses from Satara were working in Dindoshi depot.