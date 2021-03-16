<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: No selfie day is observed every year on March 16th to remind people to live in the present, live a filter-free life, and not to click selfies at dangerous places. The self-photography trend took the whole social media by storm. The craze was such that mobile phone companies even launched special selfie cameras for the youth to help them better their selfie game. However, there are a lot of aspects attached to the trend of clicking selfies.</p>.<p><strong>Loss of life</strong> </p><p>Many people have lost their lives while clicking pictures at dangerous locations like dams, hills, etc. More than 250 people have died in the world since 2011, and India accounts for 179 deaths. India even got tagged as the world capital of selfie deaths in 2019.</p><p> <strong>Self-esteem</strong> </p><p>The need for a perfect selfie, the desire to feel appreciated and acceptable, is what every youth wants. Many even try to take a perfect picture equivalent to photos of celebrities on social media. The feeling of being underappreciated and unnoticed severely affects self-esteem. However, many celebrities have come out recently and spoken about the hard work and the whole team involved behind their single photo. A survey conducted by ScienceDirect showed that frequent selfie viewing behaviour led to a decreased self-esteem while frequent groupie viewing behaviour led to increased self-esteem. </p><p><strong>Self-Presentation</strong> </p><p>Youngsters keep on editing their pictures and putting up filters on their photos to present themselves in a better way on social media. Therefore, people get driven by the editing tools and filters to attain the perfect picture and end up feeling uncomfortable with their true selves.</p>