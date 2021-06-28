No security measures in Godaghat area

NASHIK: Tourists and devotees across the country as well as from abroad visit Nashik to take a bath at Ramkund. There is a rush to visit ancient temples and historical structures on Godaghat. However, there is no proper security measures in place for the safety of tourists and devotees. Nashik city is known all over the world as a pilgrimage site.

Devotees and tourists from all over the world come to visit the temples and historical sites in Godaghat and Tapovan area in Panchavati. However, due to lack of security, devotees and tourists have many times to face some problems. Theft of valuables, bags, wallets, purses, valuables including cash from vehicles parked in a parking lot is also common.

There are also ancient idols in the Godaghat area which have historical significance. Their safety is also important. Also in March, there were incidents of burning of boats and vendor karts in the Godaghat area. Devotees visiting the area to perform religious rites have to deal with beggars, thieves, criminals and gangsters. There are still no measures in place to curb such incidents.

CCTV cameras were installed in the Godaghat area during Simhastha Kumbh Mela which is held every twelve years in Nashik. After this, the police and the municipal administration also conducted a survey to install CCTV cameras in the place permanently, but to date, this work has not started.

History of theft incidentsThere are many ancient temples like Kapaleshwar temple, Ganga-Godavari temple, Sundar Narayan temple, Talkuteshwar temple, Nilkantheshwar temple, Goraram temple, Balaji temple, Sandvayachi Devi temple, Pataleshwar temple, Naroshankar temple, Ramkund, Dutondya Maruti, Kapurthala Monument, Ancient Hanuman temple.

In addition, there are also many ancient idols, shrines of saints and many temples. Considering the history of the last few years, there have been incidents of theft of valuables from the temple. Measures need to be taken to prevent these incidents.