No security for the botanical garden

NASHIK: The botanical garden in Nashik city is in a bad condition.The garden is in a dire need of repair and security guards 24x7 for tourists’ safety. Tourists have said that the condition of the country’s largest botanical garden has deteriorated due to the negligence and carelessness of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

This botanical garden has become infamous due to the negligence of the administration. Currently, the laser show is closed and talking trees and toys are in a bad state. Nashikites and the tourists who visit the garden, have to face the problems. Security guards here are also harassed by the miscreants. The administration has no time to pay attention to the garden's condition. Meanwhile, a statement has been issued by a party in the city. This statement calls for an immediate improvement in the botanical garden which is in the interest of Nashik residents and promotes tourism.