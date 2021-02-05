No relief in onion prices

Nashik :Even after lifting the ban on exports by central government, it seems that relaxation in exports did not meet expectations of the onion growers and the ban did not have any effect on onion prices. In the retail market, a good quality onion is fetching Rs 40-50 per kg. The graded light red onion is fetching Rs. 25 to 30 per kg.

Currently, the Lasalgaon APMC is receiving about 20,000 quintals of onions every day. The average price of a onion has remained Rs 3250 per quintal with a minimum of Rs 1500/quintal and a highest price of Rs 3600 per quintal in Lasalgaon market yard on Thursday, informed by Lasalgaon APMC sources yesterday.

Despite the large inflow of onions in the yards of market committees in Nashik, Vashi and Pune, onion prices are still rising. Last year, when onion was priced at Rs 40 per kg, the central government had decided to ban onion export from September 14, 2020. After that there was a big agitation in Nashik and across Maharashtra on the onion issue. Later, when the farmers’ agitation was raging in Delhi, the central government had decided to lift the ban on onion exports to provide relief to onion growers.

Onion exports were then expected good response; but only 20,000 metric tonnes have been exported in a month. The lifting of the export ban does not seem to have any effect on onion prices as onion exports are not meeting expectations. Even today, onion prices are rising in the local retail market.

In the next one and a half to two months, the arrival of Garvi variety of onion will start in the market. Even if the export ban is lifted, the effect appears to be zero. Meanwhil, a large influx of red onions is continues in the market yards of Nashik district.