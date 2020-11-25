No ration for those who don’t avail it for six months: DSO

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The district supply office (DSO) has ordered that distribution of ration to those who didn't avail of it for six consecutive months will be stopped and their ration card will remain suspended. The ration card inspection campaign will be carried out in the district by the district supply office in January.</p>.<p>The ration card of a beneficiary who has not availed the foodgrains for more than six months will be suspended. Every year a ration card inspection campaign is carried out in the district to find the unused cardholders in the district and instead provide foodgrains to the needy. Wheat and rice are distributed to the poor and people living below the poverty line every month through ration cards. In the Corona crisis, the ration card for the poor averted their hunger. A special campaign was launched in the district to ensure that no one with and without ration card is left without foodgrains during the crisis period. The court has also issued guidelines in this regard, which has given maximum grain benefits to the poor. </p><p>The ration card holders as well as the citizens who do not have the card were also provided the benefit of foodgrains under the public distribution system. Ration card verification drive is carried out by the district supply department every year. Next year, however, a special drive will be launched to find unused cards. Citizens who have an annual income of more than Rs one lakh are issued white ration cards. These cardholders are not given any benefit of ration grains. </p><p>The ration is distributed to Orange, Yellow, and Antyoday cardholders at subsidized rates. Antyoday Yojana cardholders in the district are 1,76,174. The number of priority cardholders is 6,06,369, while the average number of beneficiaries is 29,24,337. The ration is distributed to both these cardholders. During the Corona period, the ration card was a great relief to the poor. According to the PDS department, the ration cardholders as well as the citizens who did not have the card were also given foodgrains at a subsidized rate.</p>