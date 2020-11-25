Deshdoot Times

No ration for those who don’t avail it for six months: DSO

Their ration card will remain suspended
No ration for those who don’t avail it for six months: DSO
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Ration card beneficiaries
Ration Card Holders
District supply office
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com