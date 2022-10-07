No prior notice this time before anti-encroachment action

Nashik

Keeping in view the regular traffic congestion caused by encroachment in all places in the city and the hindrance to the beautification of the city, Municipal Commissioner and Administration Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar ordered the anti-encroachment department to undertake a special encroachment drive in the city. Accordingly, Deputy Commissioner Karuna Dahale held a meeting of all divisional officers of the city and gave instructions.

Dahale informed that a sudden anti-encroachment drive (without prior intimation) will be undertaken by two special teams in the city. Each team will consist of three divisional officers.

Although the municipal corporation has the regular deployment of 14 policemen for the drive, the municipal corporation has written to the police commissioner and demanded that additional police force should be provided.

Meanwhile, this anti-encroachment drive will be carried out with the help of three trucks and other vehicles, and JCB machines of the municipal anti-encroachment department. The drive will be carried out suddenly in various areas of the city without any prior notice.

According to the court order, encroachment could not be removed till September 30, but now the month of October has started. A large number of complaints have been received from citizens including public representatives regarding the increased encroachment in the city. Against this backdrop, the Municipal Commissioner ordered the removal of the encroachment.