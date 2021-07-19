No pomp and show on my birthday: Pawar

Aurangabad/Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar today (Monday) announced not to celebrate his birthday so as to avoid crowding amid the pandemic. The NCP leader appealed to all to follow the Covid protocol and contribute to the fight to make Maharashtra corona-free.

Activists and well-wishers should also organize the event without any crowd gathering and provide funds for the fight against corona like the CM Assistance Fund, he asserted. He also urged the party workers to mark his July 22 birthday with social welfare programmes.