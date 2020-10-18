No police action against illegal liquor sale, illegal transport

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>“It is responsibility of other departments to curb gambling activity, illegal liquor sale and illegal transport of passengers. Police have no direct connection to this.</p>.<p>As we are receiving complaints about rise in these incidents, a letter has been given to concerned departments to take action”, City Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has made it clear. He has sent letters about this to various departments and the District Collector.</p><p>There is rise in gambling activities and sale of illegal liquor in city. Following relaxations in lockdown rules, criminals get active. On the backdrop of this, the Commissioner of Police has made his stand clear.</p><p>As revenue of authorised lottery business is lost due to gambling activity, there is a separate system in revenue department for this.</p><p>State excise department has a responsibility to act against illegal liquor sale, while regional transport department has a responsibility to act against illegal transport off passengers.</p><p>Hence, police have no direct connection with these. Considering this, letters have been given to concerned departments to take action. If these departments seek help or allow to act, police will then interfere.</p><p>There is workload on police and there is attention to this, the Commissioner of Police has also clarified.</p>.<p><em>Police have acted so far in connection with illegal liquor sale, gambling activity, gutkha, addictive substances and illegal transport of passenger. The respective departments have the power to take action about these. </em></p><p><em>There is a scene that these department have forgotten about their duties. It is in discussion that the Commissioner of Police sent a letter to concerned departments and made them aware of their duties.</em></p>