No permission for Swagat Yatra

NASHIK: The permission of the city police for the Swagat Yatra or welcome procession of Marathi New Year has been revoked. Therefore, the committee has decided to cancel the programs of Mahavadan, Maharangoli and Antarnad.

Therefore, there is an atmosphere of confusion regarding this year’s New Year welcome celebrations. New Year celebration committee meeting was held at Shankaracharya Sankul. The above decision was taken as the police have not granted permission for celebration. Jayant Gaidhani, head of Swagat Samiti, Praful Sancheti, Viraj Lomte, District President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Prakash Dixit, office bearer of Swagat Samiti, said that police have not given written or verbal permission.

More than 1000 activists and 3000 rangoli artists and musicians, drummers and volunteers are involved in the planning and organisation of all these programs. The committee has demanded that such grand cultural, traditional events should be allowed immediately without any conditions.

The city police administration should pay special attention to Azadi ka Amritmahotsav and allow all the processions in the city. It is unfortunate that when all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted by the central government, there are comparatively fewer active Covid-19 cases in Nashik district, and even the percentage of vaccinations in the city is significant, such treatment is meted out by the city police.