No permission for food stalls after 7 pm

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As there is a rapid spike in new Covid-19 cases, the district administration has issued restrictions. It has allowed hotels, permits, bars and restaurants to remain open from 7 am to 9 pm with a 50 per cent limit. As it is impossible to maintain social distancing at food stalls and food carts on roads, they will not be allowed to remain open after 7 pm. The orders regarding this have been issued by District Collector Suraj Mandhare. </p>.<p>There is a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city and district. As many as 1300 new patients were found on Wednesday. Considering this, stricter restrictions have been imposed in the district. As per these restrictions, the ban was imposed on everything after 7 pm, except essential services and shops. Only hotels, bars, restaurants and permit rooms were exempted from this. </p><p>A deadline was given till 9 pm. There was permission for various stalls selling food items to remain open till 9 pm. The District Collector has imposed a ban on these food stalls. He has made it clear that the ban has been imposed on the food vendors due to overcrowding. They will not be allowed to open on Saturdays and Sundays. </p><p>The District Collector has allowed hotels, restaurants, bars and permit rooms to continue with 50 per cent staff. Therefore, it has become clear that those food vendors selling Chinese food items, Panipuri, Bhelpuri, Samosa and Vadapav have to close their stalls after 7 pm. It has been warned that strict action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act in case of violation of this order.</p>