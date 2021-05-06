No pendency of Oxygen Concentrators with Indian Customs: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre today (Thursday) rebutted media reports that oxygen concentrators are pending at a warehouse awaiting clearance from the Customs authorities.

'The news is totally incorrect, not based on facts and without any basis,' the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that there is no such pendency with Indian Customs. The Indian Customs is swiftly clearing all consignments and no such figures of pendency exist across any port of import.

A total of 3,000 oxygen concentrators have been received as global aid to support efforts of the Centre and states in their collective fight against the global pandemic. Of these Mauritius has sent 200 oxygen concentrators, Russia (20), the UK has sent in four consignments (95+120+280+174), 80 from Romania, 700 from Ireland, Thailand (30), China (1000) and Uzbekistan (151), the Ministry said.

In addition, Taiwan has sent 150. The oxygen concentrators are either delivered to the identified tertiary care institutions or been dispatched for delivery. The relief material has been dispatched through road and air too. There are no oxygen contractors lying in the warehouse of the Customs Department, it clarified.

Recently, the matter regarding a consignment of 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators lying with Customs Authorities came up in the Delhi High Court and the same was clarified by the Government Counsel that presently no such consignment is pending with Custom Authorities.

The Ministry of Finance also clarified the matter through an official release on May 3 in response to the flooding of social media with the news that 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators are lying with Customs.

"We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the Customs. However, since a photograph has also been put on twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action, the Ministry stated."