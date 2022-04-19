No order to shut NMSCDCL

NASHIK: Though there are rumours that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream smart city project company will be wind up soon, Nashik Smart City Company has not received any order or letter in this regard, said Sumant More, Chief Executive Officer of the NMSCDCL while talking to Deshdoot. Meanwhile, he also said that the work of Smart City Company will continue till 2023.

Nashik was not included in the first round of Smart City, but in the second round of 2016, Nashik was included in the list. The work started since then is underway and no clarity on when it will be completed. The work of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (NMSCDCL) will continue till June 2023.

As per the concept of the Central Government, the company, which is the offspring of the Municipal Corporation along with the local self-governing body, will be re-merged with the Municipal Corporation after the completion of its working objectives.

One year remaining

Out of 22 works of Smart City Company worth Rs. 850 crore, only 8 works have been completed. The period of next year will be important for 800 crore works.

The concept of a smart city in the form of an independent company came from the central government’s aid fund with a small percentage of local self-government bodies. A total of 22 works are proposed for Nashik under Smart City.

So far, out of 22 works, a total of 8 works, including smart roads have been completed. In it, some works like renovation of Kalidas Art Gallery, Mahatma Phule Art Gallery, electric cremation, and renovation of Pandit Paluskar Hall have been completed. Although the company will be merged after fulfilling the objectives, still some works deadline is of 24 to 30 months.