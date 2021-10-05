No more forged marksheets

NASHIK: In order to prevent forgery of marksheets, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to have photos of the students printed on the document. A proposal for the same was tabled and approved at the Senate meeting of the university. The rule will apply to all students studying in departments and affiliated colleges of the university.

The move is mainly aimed towards preventing forgery by using other students’ marksheets for jobs or further studies. At present, the university has a facility for potential employers to check the authenticity of submitted marksheets by providing name, batch and other details of a student to the officials.

However, Senate members reasoned that adding a photograph to the marksheet will rule out any possibility of forgery by candidates. Currently, the university has over six lakh students enrolled in over 700 colleges affiliated to it in Nashik, Pune and Ahmednagar. Last year, before its 117th graduation ceremony, the SPPU started printing its own degree certificates — a job that was earlier outsourced, helping the university save lakhs of rupees.

The examination printing department under the SPPU’s board of examinations and evaluations carried out the printing work. On the move to print students’ photographs on marksheets, Mahesh Kakade, director, board of examinations and evaluations, said, “We have done a pilot run of printing certificates with the photographs for a very small section of management students. For this, we need a laser printing facility which we don’t have in abundance. Since our volume of students runs in lakhs, we need to become technologically self-reliant first. Also, there is the design consideration: our certificates are already crowded and to accommodate pictures, we will have to reduce some elements. It will take some time to work on all of this.”