No more curbs on Mahua flowers

NASHIK: The Kharge Committee, appointed to empower the tribals through Mahua flowers, has made recommendations to reduce the existing restrictions on Mahua flowers under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. In line with these recommendations, notifications have been issued in reference 3 and 4 regarding changes in the rules to reduce the existing restrictions on picking and transporting flowers.

As per the recommendation of the Kharge Committee, the Government has taken decision that the restrictions on procurement, collection and transportation of Mahua flowers are being lifted within the state. The previous documents which required like pattern MF-3 license, Mohafule purchase sample MF-4 license, and Mohafule transport sample MF-5 license provisions 1 are also revoked.

But, restrictions on import of Mahua flowers from other states are being maintained. The government in its decision has said that the export policy of Mahua flowers will remain open. However, it will require the approval of an export license. Therefore, the license in the sample MF7 is being maintained. Restrictions on private individuals are being maintained.

However, the annual quota approved in the name of private individuals is being limited. The maximum quota of these licenses is being kept at 500 quintals per annum. It is a strategic decision to increase the quota of licenses for which the current quota is more than 500 quintals per annum and to increase the quota for those whose quota is less than 500 quintals per annum.

Opens up new avenues

In view of the report of the Kharge Committee, if the Tribal Development Department develops a new scheme for the use of mahua flowers, it will be necessary to approve license for the trade of mahua flowers. License will be approved to Tribal Development Institutions, Women’s Self Help Groups, Co-operative Societies and Gram Panchayats with tribal members only. With the removal of restrictions and licenses for carrying, collecting and transporting mahua flowers within the State, further rules passed under the Mumbai Mahua Flowers Rules, 1950 are coming to an end.