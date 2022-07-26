No Monkeypox case in city

The sample of a patient undergoing treatment in a private hospital was sent to a laboratory in Pune. As his report is negative, the municipal health administration has breathed a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, special precautions have been ordered on behalf of the government and remedial measures are being taken in this regard.

The health department has issued guidelines regarding this disease. Concerns are being expressed after two cases of Monkeypox were found in Kerala and Delhi. The World Health Organisation has already issued a warning to all countries.

The ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the Centre states the transmission of the monkeypox virus happens primarily through large respiratory droplets, generally requiring prolonged close contact. The incubation period of the virus is usually from six to 13 days and symptoms include lesions, which usually begin to appear within one to three days from the onset of fever, lasting for around two to four weeks, and are often described as painful, until the healing phase, when they become itchy.

The Maharashtra health department has stepped up surveillance and urged health professionals to keep a close watch on persons with symptoms that resemble monkeypox. “We have enhanced surveillance, issued guidelines for citizens and urged clinicians to refer samples of suspected cases for further tests,” Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said.

As per the Centre’s advisory to states, hospitals will also be identified to manage suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, Maharashtra health officials said. “So far, there is no case in Maharashtra. There is no reason for panic and guidelines have been issued, so that citizens can understand what monkeypox is about,” Dr Awate said.