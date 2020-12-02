No mission can succeed based on lies... says Rahul, Priyanka

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today (Wednesday) said that the government will not succeed in resolving the farmers' issue as it is resorting to 'lies and falsehood'.</p><p>Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, 'Farmers income will be doubled. 'Friends income increased four times, while farmer's income reduced to half. The government of falsehood, loot and suit-boot.'</p><p>Along with his tweet Gandhi shared a video wherein the police is seen using tear gas shells , batons and water cannons to disperse the agitating farmers and blocking their way using the barbed wire barricading.</p><p>Vadra said, 'Missions will ultimately fail when the government's objective is only to promote hypocrisy and false propaganda.</p><p>The BJP government's mission 'Shakti' to cover the rising crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh failed.</p><p>It was a month later, a case is being filed against those who burnt the woman. Crime is increasing,' Vadra's tweet read further.</p>