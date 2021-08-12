No mediator needed, the farmer can conduct crop survey

NASHIK: Now, farmers can directly enter the details of the crops they have cultivated with a few clicks on the app on crop survey. Farmers had to pay special attention to the Talathi and Agriculture Department officials while inspecting their own crops, even when they had their own farms. However, farmers will now be freed from such a hectic exercise. Farmers will now be able to register their crop inspection on their own from August 15 through the APK App developed by the Government of Maharashtra.

The app will help farmers to reduce hardships, get a fair price and a good market share for their produce, thus enhancing ‘Ease of Doing Business’ for farmers. Through the app, farmers will be able to get information on how to get the right price for the crop. Apart from that, the mobile app will make it possible for farmers to get information on which crop to grow.

As per reports, farmers can upload images of their crop using the application and after verification of the same, talathis can register the details on 7/12 extract. There is an atmosphere of satisfaction among the farmers as they will now be freed from the prolonged exercise of maintaining the special favour of the Talathis, Agriculture Department officials while inspecting the crop. Farmers are always in trouble due to natural calamities of unseasonal rains, wet and dry droughts.

There are also many instances where farmers are often deprived of the expected government assistance at such times. The government has now developed a live online crop inspection registration system as there are sometimes technical errors in human reports. In this, opportunities have been provided to the farmers. Initially a pilot project was implemented in five talukas of the state including Dindori city in Nashik district.

The system has now been implemented across the state after its proper implementation. The work will start from August 15 in the whole of Maharashtra. Official training in this regard is also being given to the concerned. The training has been completed in Aurangabad division and now the training is underway in Nashik district. In this, two officers and employees of revenue department and two officers and staff members of agriculture department were selected from the taluka.