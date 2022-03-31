No masks, No curbs from April 2

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced that all COVID pandemic-related restrictions including mandatory wearing of the mask to be lifted in the state from Saturday, April 2, 2022, on Gudi Padwa festival. The decision to lift all the COVID curbs was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope informed. "The use of masks will be advised, but it will not be compulsory," the state government said.

The announcement was also made by the Office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa!” read a tweet from its handle, referring to the spring festival to mark Gudi Padwa, the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The decision to drop all restrictions after nearly two years was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the state Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, told reporters.

Processions to be allowed

The decision would mean a double vaccination certificate is no longer required for travel on local trains or entering shopping malls, theatres. Hotels, restaurants, swimming pools can now run at a pre-COVID timetable. In addition, processions for upcoming festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Ramzan, Ambedkar Jayanti will also be allowed.

"The use of a mask is voluntary now. While we lift all the restrictions put under the Epidemic Act, we strongly recommend citizens to get double vaccinated and also to voluntarily use masks for their own safety." - Rajesh Tope, Health Minister