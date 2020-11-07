No mask, no entry board mandatory for shops, malls

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>The deputy commissioner (labour), Nashik has issued orders mentioning that there should be no entry for consumers without mask at shops and malls, install boards mentioning that there will be no entry without mask and to follow physical distancing norm.</p>.<p>The social distancing norms and other Covid norms are being implemented strictly in state to prevent spread of Corona in state. The above notification has been issued as per the provisions under these norms. </p><p>Municipal Commissioner has been appointed as authorized officer to conduct measures in municipal area. In view of upcoming Diwali festival, orders have been issued to main market areas, malls, shops and establishments to curb spread of Corona. </p><p>Consumers should not be allowed to enter the shop without mask, boards displaying no mask no entry should be installed outside the shops and malls, make a planning to maintain six feet distance at least between two persons, every seller should use handwash, mask, hand gloves and sanitizer. </p><p>Take care that there should be no excess crowd. There should be five persons only at a time. Concerned establishments will responsible for this. </p><p>To spit at public places and smoking are strictly banned and make an arrangement of cleanliness daily and sanitization in each establishment and shop.</p><p> A legal action will be taken against owners of those establishments who fail to follow the above instructions, warned the deputy commissioner (labour).</p>