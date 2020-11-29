No Mangi-Tungi fair this year

Vinod Patni

Nashik: The annual grand fair at Mangi Tungi, a world-famous pilgrimage site in Baglan taluka, a place of worship for Jains, will not be held this year as the government has not given permission in the wake of the Corona crisis, informed Sumer Kumar Kale, Chairman of the Trust, and Prof Upendra Lad, Mahamantri.



The religious pilgrimage at Mangi Tungi (Bhilwad), a world famous pilgrimage site, has been held on the full moon day of Kartik since about 113 years ago.



Due to the outbreak of Corona and the provisions of the law being implemented by the government, the decision has been taken by the trust to cancel the yatra at Mangi Tungi Siddhakshetra this year.



Every year thousands of devotees from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and across the country visit the holy Mangi Tungi shrine which is about 123 kms from Nashik.



The yatra has been a boon for the business community as it generates huge financial revenues. But no permission has been given by the government for the yatra this year, the grand fair at Shri 1008 Kshetra Kachner in Aurangabad has also been cancelled by the government. The government has issued clearcut orders regarding the pilgrimage.



"The Board of Trustees has decided to postpone the pilgrimage to Mangi Tungi this year for the safety of devotees," the trustees announced and appealed to the devotees not to come for the yatra at Mangitungi.



The meeting was attended by vice chairman Pramod Jain, joint minister Ashok Badjate, treasurer Mohan Jain, justice Kailaschand Chandiwal, trustee Pravin Pahade, Satish Jain, Ramesh Gangwal, Vardhman Pandey, Adv. Mahendra Jain, Pradip Thole, Kishore Shah and manager Dr. Surajmal Jain.



The postponement of the Mangi Tungi pilgrimage on the backdrop of the Corona crisis has however left not only the devotees across the country but also the shopkeepers and business community disappointed.

