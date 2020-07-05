No Lokshahi Din this Monday

NASHIK :

'Lokshahi din' where the administration hears out grievances of the people at district collectorate will not be held on Monday (July 6) due to the current pandemic.

It is held on the first Monday of every month at collectrate.

"District level Lokshahi din (Democracy Day) is organised on the first Monday of every month at the Collectorate. But considering the growing number of Corona patients at present, from a health point of view, the day has been cancelled," an official release issued by Resident Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode on Saturday said.

Those who want to submit a complaint or grievance on Jilha Lokshahi Din should do so on the WhatsApp number 9421954400 of the district Collector's office.

"All citizens should also note that on the day, subjudiced matters, revenue appeals, service matters, establishment matters or complaints or non-personal applications will not be accepted," Doiphode said.