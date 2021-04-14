No lockdown in state; Section 144 from today

<p><strong>MUMBAI:</strong> With the second wave of Covid-19 putting a lot of pressure on the state’s healthcare; and to break the chain of the virus, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed stricter curbs under Section 144 of the Code of Criminals Proocredure from 2000 hrs today, while ruling out complete lockdown. The new restrictions will be in place for 15 days. Under these guidelines, only essential services are exempted from the restrictions, and public transport is allowed to run only. </p>.<p>Other than these, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI, and construction activity will continue to operate. However, hostels and restaurants have been asked to remain shut but are allowed only take-away and home deliveries. During a televised address on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said that Maharashtra has registered more than 60,000 cases in the past day. </p><p>The second wave of the Coronavirus has put a lot of pressure on the state’s health to help the government in fighting the pandemic. “I appeal to doctors who have graduated to come and help us. I am appealing to the healthcare workers to fight this battle. I am urging NGOs and other organizations to come forward to win this fight. Keep politics aside for now. If we all come together this time, we can win,” Thackeray added. “All essential industries to function at full capacity. </p><p>All establishments, public places will remain closed, except essentials. Public transport will continue to function only for essential workers and in emergency and for essential activities for the general public,” announced Thackeray. “The war against Coronavirus has begun once again,” he said. There is a severe strain on Maharashtra’s health infrastructure due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, he added. </p><p>“Today, we have 523 laboratories in the state. Still, it takes time to get test reports. There has been a burden on labs. We are testing 2.25 lakh people every day. We have increased beds, which are over 3.5 lakh, but there’s tremendous pressure on health infrastructure,” he said. “There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased. Demand is high for Remdesivir, and we need two to three weeks for production. </p><p>The government will procure from all possible sources,” he further said. The state government will provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for the next one month to every poor and needy person, while the Coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place, Thackeray said. “How long we will keep discussing Covid situation?” Thackeray said while referring to the series of meetings he has been having in the run-up to the lockdown. “We cannot afford to get oxygen from other states that are over 1,000 km away by road. I am going to request PM to provide oxygen using airways. Air Force has to be roped in for this,” he said.</p>