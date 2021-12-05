No hike in exam fees

NASHIK: In a major respite for first and second semester students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges, the varsity has decided not to increase any fees for examinations and other related fees for this academic year.

The fees will remain the same as in the academic year 2020-21. Students of some colleges faced issues of being charged high examination fees and several students and student unions complained about the same, even to the vice-chancellor, after which the decision was taken.

A circular issued by Mahesh Kakade, head of the examination and evaluation department of SPPU, stated, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many students and their parents had to face a financial crisis. Considering this, the university’s student welfare board decided not to increase examination fees for the first- and second- semester in the academic year 2021-22.

The fees will be taken as earlier in the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21. All colleges and institutions have been instructed accordingly and will follow through while taking exam fees.” The students had repeatedly complained about the examination fees issue during the pandemic as students were charged heavy fees despite the exams being held online. In some colleges, results were not given till the students paid up the fees.